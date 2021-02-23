Family says mentally-ill Fil-Am veteran died after police knelt on his neck during arrest

A clamor for answers from the Antioch Police Department in California is growing after it was revealed that 30-year-old Filipino-American Angelo Quinto died while in detention.

On December 23, 2020, Quinto’s family called on police to assist them with a mental health-related incident involving Angelo. As he was being detained, Quinto lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later.

The Quinto family is now speaking out on the incident, saying police had kneeled on the US Navy veteran’s neck as they handcuffed him.

His mother, who witnessed the arrest, said Qunito was pleading for his life during the incident. A cellphone video of the encounter was released by the family’s lawyer, civil rights attorney John Burris.

The video shows police removing an unconscious Quinto from the house and a pool of blood can be seen. It took about a month before police acknowledged the death publicly, which is still undergoing investigation.

