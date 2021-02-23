Duterte to visit southern storm-lashed areas: official

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over the 52nd Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañan Palace on Feb. 22, 2021. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday will visit parts of the southern Philippines that tropical storm Auring battered over the weekend, an official said.

Around 69,000 people fled to temporary shelters as Auring brought heavy rains that submerged dozens of villages, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.



"Ngayong araw, nakatakdang bisitahin ni Pangulong Duterte ang mga nasalantang lugar para makita firsthand ang damage na dulot ng bagyong ito," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(Today, the President is set to visit worst-hit areas to see firsthand the damage that this storm brought.)

Duterte will bring along Cabinet officials to quickly remedy gaps in disaster response, Nograles said.

Financial assistance has been extended "to all those affected especially to our fellow Mindanaoans in Surigao Del Sur," he said.

Auring hit 2 regions, including the country's nickel mining hub of Caraga, with floods damaging some houses and bridges in the province of Surigao del Sur, according to the disaster monitoring agency's initial report.

Packing maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and 80 kph gusts, Auring was the first storm to hit the Philippines this year. It has since weakened into a low pressure area, which state weather bureau PAGASA said fizzled out early Monday.

The Philippines sees around 20 tropical storms annually.

— With a report from Reuters

Video courtesy of PTV