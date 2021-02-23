Doctors, health workers with COVID-19 in PH reach 14,776 with 143 active cases

Health workers queue to register for COVID-19 vaccination, expected to arrive this month, at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, on February 9, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA — The number of health workers infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines reached 14,776 this week, according to the Department of Health.

Of that number, 143 are active cases or those still currently infected while 82 have died. A majority — or 14,551 — has already recovered.

Of the active cases, 77 have mild symptoms, 46 are asymptomatic, 10 have severe symptoms, 8 are in critical condition and 2 have moderate symptoms such as non-severe pneumonia.

Sunday’s COVID-19 report showed that 5,280 — or about a third of those infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic — are nurses. This is followed by physicians with 2,361 cases, and nursing assistants with 1,113.

Also among those infected are medical technologists (753), administrative staff in hospitals (603), midwives (529), and barangay health workers (396).

Physicians still have the most number of fatalities at 33, followed by nurses with 21.

The number of infected health workers used to comprise 20% of the country’s total infections but the percentage has gone down to 3%.

Health workers are on the top of the government’s list for COVID-19 vaccines but delays with the so-called indemnification agreement has caused the Philippines to miss its target start of vaccination this month.

The government said that COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac may arrive first instead of Pfizer’s vaccines from the COVAX Facility. However, with lower efficacy rates for health workers, Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine might actually be administered to other sectors. There is no new date for the start of vaccination for health workers.