COVID-19 cases in Philippines approach 565,000-mark

Residents observe quarantine rules as Barangay 178, Zone 19, Pasay City is placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), on February 23, 2021. The local government imposed extended localized community quarantine in more than 30 barangays after the city recorded a 200 percent spike in new coronavirus infections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,414 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 564,865.

The additional data do not include reports from 8 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also reported 16 additional COVID-related deaths, raising the total to 12,107.

The agency noted though that there were 3 cases previously tagged as recovered that were reclassified as deaths.

There are 72 additional patients who recovered from the infectious disease, according to the DOH. Total recoveries climbed to 522,941.

Of the 29,817 active cases, 88.4% have mild symptoms, 5.7% are asymptomatic, 2.6% are in critical condition, 2.5% have severe symptoms, and 0.84% have moderate symptoms.

Five cases, 2 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries, the DOH said.

There are a total of 62 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines with the more transmissible variant from the United Kingdom. However, the DOH said there is still not enough evidence to show community transmission of the said variant.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday noted the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, which an official said was evidence that “we still need to improve our response to COVID-19.”

Despite earlier estimates that the Philippines could start vaccinating against COVID-19 by this month, the country has yet to receive any vaccine shipments.

