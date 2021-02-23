49 Bahay Pag-asa youths in Davao test positive for COVID-19

Davao City LGU

DAVAO CITY -- Bahay Pag-asa, a temporary home in Davao's Tugbok district for children who committed crimes, was placed under lockdown for two weeks starting Tuesday after 49 minors in the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Davao City Health officer-in-charge Dr. Ashley Lopez said in a radio interview that almost half of the swabbed 105 juveniles were infected with COVID-19.

They are still tracing and determining the origin of infection, he said.

Three youths reportedly escaped last week, but they were immediately taken back to the shelter.

Instead of sending the patients to various temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF) in the city, Lopez said they were quarantined in isolation tents within the shelter compound.

"Nagdugang pud ta og health staff didto para mag-monitor sa COVID-19 patients, including security," he said.

(We have also added health staff in the center to monitor the COVID-19 patients, including security.)

Lopez said all juvenile patients are asymptomatic and are almost through with their 14-day quarantine.

"So far wala may grabe. Mga batan-on pa man gud ni, so taas pa ni og resistensya. We don't expect any complications coming from this group," he said.

(So far, none of them are critical. They are still young with strong immune system. We don't expect any complications coming from this group.) - report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO