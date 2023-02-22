The vice mayor of Aparri, Cagayan and five of his companions were killed in an ambush in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya on Feb. 19, 2023. Contributed photo

MANILA — Police chief Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. has ordered their cybercrime personnel to ramp up efforts against unauthorized stores or individuals selling their uniforms.

The vice mayor of Aparri, Cagayan and five of his companions were killed in an ambush in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya earlier this week, suspects of which were seen what seemed to be police uniforms.

The Philippine National Police already denied involvement but this is not yet totally ruled out, as far as PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. is concerned.

"Mayroon tayong control mechanism na pinatutupad. Itong mga nagbebenta ng authorized police uniform ay ina-accredit ng ating [PNP], subject sila sa scheduled inspection at sinisiguro natin na ang pagbebenta nila ng uniform ay doon lang sa mga pang-kapulisan," Police Spokesperson Col. Redrico Maranan said during a public briefing.

"Dahil sa pangyayari na ito ay mas lalong dapat higpitan ang ating anti-cybercrime group at yun... agad inatasan ng ating chief PNP, ang ating director ng [Anti-Cybercrime Group] na paigtingin pa ang pagbabantay at paghuli sa unauthorized na nagbebenta ng uniporme ng pulis online," Maranan said when asked how the police is monitoring the possible online selling of police uniforms.

Maranan noted that one could only purchase police uniforms if they have any IDs showing that they are bona fide members of the PNP.

Unauthorized manufacturing, using, and reselling police uniforms are also prohibited by law.

"Parte ng imbestigasyon yan, kung paano sila nagkaroon ng uniporme ng pulis. Kung yan naman ay binili nila, matutukoy natin saan binili at kung sinio man ang nag-provide sa kanila niyan ay makakasuhan," he said.

Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda, who was serving his third term, and his companions were killed on Sunday morning. They were on their way to a Vice Mayors League meeting in Metro Manila.

The PNP is still collecting CCTV footages to find out the motive of the vice mayor's ambush, Maranan said.

Video from PTV