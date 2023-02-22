Workers process the body of fatalities during the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila at the Baesa Crematorium in Novaliches on May 5, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has surpassed 66,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a report from the Department of Health.

As of February 21, some 66,039 patients died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the DOH COVID-19 tracker showed.

Quezon City has the most number of COVID-19-related deaths with 2,672. It is followed by Cebu (2,612), Bulacan (2,207), Cagayan (2,047) and Manila (1,925).

The Philippines recorded the first COVID-19 death outside China in February 2020 in a 44-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old woman in Manila was the country's first local death due to the coronavirus.

As of February 20, the Philippines has 9,211 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started, the country has recorded over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which majority have recovered from the disease.

To date, more than 73.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, some 21.5 million people have received their first boosters while 3.9 million have gotten their second boosters.