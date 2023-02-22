Nursing students sa Leyte, nag-flash mob matapos ang capping ceremony

Bigay-todo sa indakan ang mga nursing student mula sa Visayas State University matapos ang kanilang capping, pinning, and candle lighting ceremony noong Pebrero 6.

Sa video, makikitang nasa unahan ng entablado ang mga estudyante at masayang sumasayaw.

Ayon kay Bayan Patroller Micole Matthew Pino, ang batch president ng mga nursing student, nasa halos 70 mga estudyante ang sumali sa flash mob.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ito ay isang surprise number para sa mga kaanak at faculty members ng paaralan na dumalo sa event.

Tanging si Dean Michelle Tolibas lamang ang nakakaalam ng kanilang performance.

Walang naging pormal na practice ang mga estudyante pero mayroon silang video ng dance moves na pinag-aralan at ginaya.

"From the positive feedbacks we received, I'm actually proud and happy since it really did align to what our batch wanted to impart.

That in order for us to adapt to the constant which is change, we need to go out of our comfort zones and break our respective norms," pagbabahagi ni Bayan Patroller Micole Matthew.

Ayon kay Dean Tolibas, isang masayang karanasan ito lalo pa't unang beses itong nangyari sa paaralan.

Game na game rin siya sa indakan at sumali sa mismong performance.

"I'm happy for them, despite the challenges they were able to reach their goals of being a part of this event. Because not all nursing students can be adorned with the caps and badged because one of the requirements is to pass all the subjects in first year level. I hope they will be able to graduate on time," mensahe ni Dean Tolibas.

Para naman kay Bayan Patroller Yla Cassandra Pore Antigua, kaanak ng isang nursing student, nakatutuwa ang naging performance ng mga estudyante.

Binbati rin niya lahat ng nursing students na kasama sa seremonya.

"It looked very satisfying because there were a lot of them and they were in sync, it was outstanding," pagtatapos ni Bayan Patroller Yla Cassandra.