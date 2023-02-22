Catholic faithful receive an ash marking of the holy cross on the forehead during a holy mass in observance of Ash Wednesday at a church in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 22 February 2023. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten period in the Catholic calendar. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

MANILA — More Catholic churches in the Philippines are expected to revert to placing ash on the faithful's foreheads on Ash Wednesday this year amid a continuous drop in COVID-19 cases.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has said it will not issue common guidelines for the observance of Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22.

CBCP President and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said the CBCP is leaving it to the judgment of individual bishops on whether or not they will mark foreheads with ash crosses to mark the beginning of the Lenten season.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, churches in the Philippines opted for the sprinkling of ashes on the faithful's heads to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

But as COVID-19 cases started to decline in 2022, priests were allowed to revert to the imposition of ashes on the forehead of the faithful during Ash Wednesday, while sprinkling of ashes on the crown remained an option, according to recommendations issued by the Episcopal Commission on Liturgy.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of repentance for Catholics.

The final week of Lent, known as the Holy Week, is considered one of the most important weeks for Catholics, in which they recall the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

FASTING

Fr. JBoy Gonzales Jr, director of the Ignatian Spirituality and Formation Office at the Ateneo de Davao University, said Ash Wednesday also marks the start of fasting and prayer.

"May mga bagay na kailangang isakripisyo. Halimbawa hindi ka kakain nang buo. One full meal lang, and then 2 smaller meals during the day. O kaya abstinence din na hindi karne ang ating kakainin," Gonzales told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He urged those who plan to fast to understand why they are doing it.

"Nag-aayuno ba tayo para saan? Para makita natin na kaya natin i-set aside o kaya nating tanggalin ang mga bagay-bagay na hindi nakakabuti sa atin."

But fasting, Gonzales said, can also be in the form of abstaining from dishonesty and selfishness, among others.

"Ang maganda sa Ash Wednesday, tinatanggap nating lahat ng may kinalaman tayo sa isa't isa," he said.

"Kasi nakikita natin 'yung krus. Ibig sabihin tinatanggap natin na may kinalaman tayo may responsibilidad tayo sa isa't isa."

According to Fr. Douglas Badong, parish priest of Nuestra Señora de la Soledad de Manila Parish in San Nicolas, Manila, receiving an ash cross on the forehead recognizes that one is sinful and seeks God's forgiveness.

"Kailangan maging malinaw sa iyo na ang pagpapalagay ng abo ay pag-amin na tayo po ay may kasalanan at tayo po ay naghahangad na makahingi ng tawad sa Diyos," Badong said.

"'Yan ang [sinisimbolo] ng pagpapalagay ng abo."

—with reports from Erik Tenedero and Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News