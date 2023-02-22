Include bike commuters in traffic planning, group urges

MANILA — For the third consecutive week cyclists and personal mobility devices or PMD users gathered outside the Ayala triangle along Paseo de Roxas in Makati City to stage a unity ride against the planned removal of exclusive bike lanes and converting them to "sharrows" or shared lanes with motorized vehicles.

Cyclists once again gather along Paseo de Roxas in Makati city for their weekly solidarity ride to oppose the conversion of bicycle lanes to sharrows or shared roads with motorized vehicles. The original plan was to enforce it last February 15 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/kpaeMkvmzH — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) February 22, 2023

The Makati Central Estate Association, Inc. (MACEA) earlier announced that starting February 15, the bicycle lanes along the stretch of Ayala Avenue will be converted to sharrows help improve the traffic in the city.

But following a backlash from the cycling community, the move was deferred to March 6 to "enhance measures to further protect bikers" and to give the group "ample time to implement these enhancements."

Despite the deferment, the community of cyclists proceeded with the unity ride. According to the director of the advocacy group AltMobility PH, Ira Cruz, postponement is not the answer.

"Patuloy kaming nananawagan sa kanila nag magkaroon ng isang technical working group kung saan kami ay kasama. Sana kasama rin [ang] ibang representatives ng civil society organizations, ordinaryong mga commuter, upang pagsama samahin natin ang ating mga ideya upang ma-solve ang problema."

He added this is not just about the bike lanes in Makati but also the future of bike lanes throughout the country.

"Hindi [lang ito tunkgol] sa pagtatanggal ng bike lanes sa Ayala, kundi sa future ng bike lanes at alternatibong transportasyon sa iba't ibang siyudad sa Pilipinas," Cruz said

The group plans to stage a unity ride every week until the MACEA management provides a concrete solution addressing their concerns.