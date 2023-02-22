House opens plenary debates on Charter change

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday began its plenary deliberations on Charter change (Cha-cha) even if President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr said it was not his priority.

The chamber opened the period of sponsorship and debate for Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, which calls for a constitutional convention, during the plenary session Wednesday.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments, which approved the resolution last Monday and submitted it to the plenary session, justified Charter change in his sponsorship speech.

"The compelling reason is that this institution cannot turn its back from the truth and reality that the 1987 Constitution needs to be reviewed for it is the third most restrictive in the world and the most restrictive in ASEAN. Its inflexibility and restrictiveness hampers foreign direct investments to come in as much as they do in other countries." Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said current laws are not enough.

In his speech, Rodriguez claimed that the Charter change move enjoys broad support, citing the result of the deliberations on the seven public consultations conducted by the committee.

Rodriguez maintained that amending the Charter through a constitutional convention is intended to be more transparent, more democratic, and less divisive.

For his part, the presiding officer Deputy Speaker Aurelio Dong Gonzales said during the session that "the Filipino people are expecting an exhaustive deliberation of this Resolution of Both Houses No. 6."

During the interpellation, opposition lawmaker Camarines Sur 3rd District Gabriel Bordado confronted Rodriguez with the president's own statement.

"President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, himself, mentioned that charter Change is not among the priorities of his administration," he said.

"I am sure the President will also respect the House of Representatives and Congress, our principle underlying the constitution is the fact that we have 3 branches of government," Rodriguez answered.

Earlier in the day, opposition lawmaker and Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman flagged the approval of the resolution.

"Cha-cha is both out of tune and out of step now because the government has to first fully address priority concerns on poverty alleviation, lack of food security, disastrous effects of an 8.7 percent inflation rate, and the adverse consequences of a possible recession," Lagman also said.