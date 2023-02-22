MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday said there were no irregularities with their personnel's screening of a private flight bound for Dubai supposedly involved in human smuggling, despite concerns from a senator.

Immigration Spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the immigration officers followed their protocols for private flights. Additional names in the declaration forms are also "not uncommon."

"The important thing is they are being processed by the immigration officer. Sila ay pinroseso, chineck ang kanilang mga documentation kung tama ang mga ito at wala silang derogatory record," Sandoval said during a televised briefing.

"'Yung mga last minute add on doon sa general declaration form has been duly processed by the immigration officer and included din ito sa kanilang post-activity report. So wala tayong nakikitang anything suspicious doon sa pagpoproseso ng passengers and crew," she added.

Senator Grace Poe on Monday said the incident involved the transport of 9 foreign passengers on Feb. 13. However, only 7 travelers boarding the contracted Globan chartered plane appeared in documents.

Poe also alleged that quarantine clearance forms of the national police and the Manila International Airport Authority were different from those handled by the Bureau of Immigration because of varying signatures from the immigration officers.

The flight was reportedly cleared by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), PNP Aviation Security Group, CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

The PNP Aviation Group, however, insisted that there was an individual who sneaked in during the chartered flight.

But Sandoval said "it might be a question to other agencies." Her agency though is investigating the presence of a "mystery" immigration personnel who allegedly escorted the travelers in the chartered flight.

"Magkakaroon ng investigation as to why their presence was there at kung makita that he has violated immigration policies, haharap siya sa mga sanctions, administrative sanctions," she said.

"Nakita natin na yung presence niay did not affect the processing of the immigration officer. So far, wala tayong nakitang suspicious doon sa pagpo-proseso ng 10 indibidwal na lulan ng special flight na yun."