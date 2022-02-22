Home  >  News

Tarlac Rep. Charlie Cojuangco passes away

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2022 11:09 AM | Updated as of Feb 22 2022 11:16 AM

MANILA - Tarlac 1st District Rep. Carlos "Charlie" Cojuangco has passed away, his family said Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform you that my husband, Claudia and Jaime's father, Carlos “Charlie” Cojuangco, has passed away," China Jocson said in a Facebook post.

Jocson, who got married to Cojuangco only in October last year, did not mention the cause of death.

She said details of the wake and interment will follow.

"Thank you for your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time," she added.

Cojuangco is the son of the late tycoon Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco.


 

