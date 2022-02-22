Protesters to gather on EDSA to remind public why Marcos Sr. was ousted 36 years ago

Human rights advocates commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution in Quezon City on Feb. 20, 2022, days before its anniversary on Feb. 25. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Activist group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan on Tuesday urged Filipinos to join the commemoration of the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution that overthrew the repressive regime of the late president Ferdinand Marcos.

In a statement, Bayan secretary-general Renato Reyes Jr. said the public must remember the historical significance of the people-led revolt, as the son and namesake of the infamous dictator seeks the presidency in this year's elections.

"Ang pinatalsik sa EDSA, huwag nang ibalik pa. Ibalik ang ninakaw, hindi ang magnanakaw," he wrote on Facebook.

To commemorate the 1986 people power revolt, various groups will hold a "grand teach-in" at the People Power Monument, White Plains Ave. on Feb. 25 to counter the lies and disinformation peddled by the Marcoses.

The EDSA People Power Revolution restored the country's democracy and installed Corazon Aquino, widow of assassinated opposition leader Benigno Aquino, to presidency.

Reyes stressed that as Marcoses flew into exile after the revolt, they brought billions of dollars of ill-gotten wealth.

"Matagal na panahon bago nabawi ito ng gobyerno, pero hindi pa lahat ay nabawi. Kaya nagagamit pa rin ng mga Marcos hanggang ngayon ang nakaw na yaman para makatakbo sa eleksyon at makabalik sa Malacañang," he said.

Reyes also lamented that no structural change took place after the revolt and that power remained in the hands of the ruling class.

"Kaya huwag maniwalang babaguhin ng mga Marcos ang sistema dahil ang mismong bulok na sistemang ito ang naging daan para makabalik sila sa pwesto," he said.

"Bahagi at tagapaguyod sila ng sistema ng burukrata kapitalismo, panunupil, disimpormasyon at pagsunod sa mga dayuhan."

Reports from global human rights watchdog Amnesty International said around 100,000 people were victims of Marcos' martial rule, with 3,000 killed, 34,000 tortured and 70,000 arrested.

The Marcoses also amassed an estimated $5 to $10 billion or more than P500 billion in ill-gotten wealth, based on a study of the World Bank-United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) Stolen Asset Recovery report.

The Philippine Commission on Good Government (PCGG), the agency tasked with recovering billions of dollars plundered by Ferdinand Marcos and his allies, has recovered a total of P170 billion in the past 30 years.

