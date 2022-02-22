Philippines' COVID-19 cases 'plateauing': DOH

Commuters exit the Recto Station of the LRT-2 in Manila on February 22, 2022. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said commuters can get their primary COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots at the Recto Station every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm, and at the Antipolo Station, every Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of COVID-19 cases in all island groups of the Philippines is plateauing, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

All regions have a negative two-week growth rate and are under low risk case classification except for the Cordilleras and Davao region, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The national healthcare capacity is under low risk classification, while Davao region's intensive care unit occupancy is at a moderate risk 58 percent, Vergeire said.

"Lahat din po ng island groups--Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao--ay nagpapakita na ng unti-unting pagbaba ng mga kaso. Sa lahat po ng rehiyon, mas mababa na po sa 1,000 ang naitatalang mga kaso kada araw para sa linggong ito," she told reporters.

(All island groups--Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao--show a gradual decline in cases. All regions have fewer than 1,000 cases daily for this week.)

The omicron variant caused the highest increase in daily cases at 34,903 during its peak although it had the lowest number of severe and critical cases, Vergeire said.

Currently, 12-15 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are severe and critical, Vergeire added.

"Patotoo ito na mabisang panlaban ang mga bakuna," she said.

(This proves that vaccines are effective.)

Less than 30 in 1 million doses of COVID-19 jabs, or 4,041 in 1,333,659,314 caused serious adverse events following immunization, the DOH spokesperson said.

"Mas marami pong namamatay sa COVID-19 kung ikumpara natin sa ating mga bakuna. Kaya mahalaga mabakunahan po tayong lahat," said Vergeire.

(More people die from COVID-19 than from vaccines. So it's important for all of us to get vaccinated.)

Some 15,200 persons per 1 million virus cases have died from the respiratory illness, while 3 deaths per 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been recorded, she said.

"The benefits our vaccine provide greatly outweigh the risks," she said.

The public is urged to get their booster shots as 23 million out of 33.5 million individuals eligible for the jab have yet to receive it, according to acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 62.65 million people while 61.9 million others have received an initial dose and 9.8 million booster shots have been administered as of Monday, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

ALERT LEVEL 1

In order for an area to deescalate to Alert Level 1, Vergeire said at least 80 percent of the vulnerable population must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This is not an additional condition... We increased the target dahil alam po natin sila ang pinaka-vulnerable sa COVID-19 (because we know they are the most vulnerable against COVID-19)," she said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 will meet Thursday to discuss the alert level system of provinces and regions, Nograles said.

"'Yung procedure kasi namin (Our procedure is) before we announce any alert level, we want to study the numbers as closely to the period as possible," he said.