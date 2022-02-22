A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022. Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters

MANILA - The Philippine government "has been preparing for all and any eventualities," Malacañang said Tuesday amid the threat of Russian troops invading Ukraine.

"All contigencies ay pinaghahandaan na po ng inyong pamahalaan," acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a teveised briefing.

(Your government is preparing for all contingencies.)

"Sana po ay makapaghanap po tayo lahat sa buong mundo ng mabuting avenues para matagumpay na ating marating ang kapayapaan," he said.

(I hope all of us across the world can find good avenues to successfully achieve peace.)

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier sent a consular team to Lviv, Ukraine "to guarantee immediate assistance to Filipino nationals."

As of February 22, 6 Filipinos staying in Ukraine have been repatriated.

The geopolitical tension in Europe turned for the worse after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow is recognizing the legitimacy of 2 Ukrainian regions controlled by rebels.

With his decision, Putin brushed off Western warnings that such a step would be illegal, would kill off peace negotiations and would trigger sanctions against Moscow.

"I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago — to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic," Putin said.

He said earlier that "if Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia."

Putin has for years worked to restore Russia's influence over nations that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union, with Ukraine holding an important place in his ambitions.

- with a report from Reuters

