Pangilinan says Leni-Kiko tandem remains solid

MANILA - Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan said Tuesday his tandem with presidential candidate Leni Robredo is solid, despite them campaigning separately during the day.

Vice president Robredo went to Northern Mindanao, campaigning in Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, and Iligan, while Pangilinan went to Tarlac and Pampanga.

LOOK: @jillrobredo, daughter of Presidential candidate VP @lenirobredo, is at the Tarlac State University to represent her mother in their campaign here.



"Sa isang dekada ni VP Leni sa pulitika, ipinakita niya na kahit anong trabaho, kaya niyang gawin."#Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/CJP7CvaQAa — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) February 22, 2022

LOOK: VP Leni now speaking before the crowd gathered at Rizal Park in Iligan City. pic.twitter.com/6NHe1GXIcT — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) February 22, 2022

Asked why they campaigned separately, Pangilinan said they have to cover more ground.

"Marami ang botante, nasa 65 million. Mas marami kami mapupuntahan sa ganitong set-up," he said.

Pangilinan also addressed the endorsement by some sectors of a tandem between Robredo and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

WATCH: Vice pres'l candidate @kikopangilinan reacts to some sectors pushing for a Leni-Sara tandem.



"Hindi natin mapipilit ang ating mga kababayan kung yan ang gusto nila. Pero as far as VP Leni and I are concerned, ang ating tinutulak ay Leni-Kiko." #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/h5SieP5LQT — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) February 22, 2022

"Hindi natin mapipilit ang ating mga kababayan kung 'yan ang gusto nila. Pero as far as VP Leni and I are concerned, ang ating tinutulak ay Leni-Kiko."

Duterte-Carpio is the vice presidential running mate of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

On the non-participation of some candidates in a televised debate over the weekend, Pangilinan said, "Kami ang nanliligaw eh. At ang nanliligaw, dapat nagpapakita sa nililigawan."

The debate this weekend, hosted by CNN Philippines, is the first time vice presidential candidates in the May elections will face each other off.

Duterte-Carpio and Buhay Party-list Rep. Lito Atienza, the running mate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, will not be attending the event.

Pangilinan said he is confident he can improve his placement in pre-election surveys, which recently have been topped by Duterte-Carpio and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, respectively.

"Yung mga nanguna noong January 2016, natalo eh. So kaya pa."

On Tuesday, Pangilinan went around Tarlac to meet farmers and other sectors.

He is running under a program centering on agriculture and fishery.

