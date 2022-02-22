LOOK: A 2:00 am wedding on 22.02.2022 in Baguio City

Photo from Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong's Facebook page.

BAGUIO CITY - A lucky day for a wedding?

It appears so, as Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Tuesday officiated a wedding at 2 a.m. in his office, coinciding with the palindrome day 22.02.2022 or "Twosday."

The local chief executive described the event as a "lucky one in a million coincidence."

Magalong explained that due to a prior commitment, he asked the couple to have the wedding officiated at 2 am.

"Saying 'I do' to begin a lifetime commitment matters most to a couple very much in love, regardless what time the endearing words are said," Magalong said.

"Pronounced man and wife, till death do them part, Nirel and Rex will always remember the iconic 2 am, on the 2nd month of 2022 as a reminder of two hearts being one till time’s fateful end," he added.

-- Reports from Mae Angelei Daos Cornes

FROM OUR ARCHIVES