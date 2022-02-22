Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Leody de Guzman during his proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Feb 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman said Tuesday he respects the endorsement by the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) of his rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and the latter's running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio in the May elections.

"Maaring winnability o utang na loob ang naging batayan ng pamunuan ng TUCP sa desisyong suportahan ang Uniteam. Hindi ako hahadlang sa kanilang kalayaang mag-endorso," De Guzman, a labor leader, told reporters.

(Winnability' or debt of gratitude may have been the basis of the TUCP leadership's decision to support the Uniteam. I will not be a hindrance to their freedom to endorse.)

But he said workers will still base their vote on platforms in favor of workers and change.

"Subalit nakatitiyak ako na kung tatanungin ang mga manggagawa sa mga unyong kasapi ng TUCP, hindi ang mga usaping ito ang kanilang batayan sa pagboto kundi kung sino ang kandidatong may track record at plataporma para sa manggagawa at sa pagbabago," he said.

(But I am sure that if workers from TUCP member unions are asked, these issues of winnability and debt of gratitude are not their basis for voting but the candidates's track record and platform for workers and change.)

TUCP spokesperson Alan Tanjusay said there was an "overwhelming" response from their estimated 1.2 million members to support the UniTeam tandem during their consultation.

"The vote advantage of Mr. Marcos and Ms. Duterte-Carpio and with those four other pair of presidential and vice-presidential aspirants was very wide. It was an (overwhelming) majority decision in all caucuses held differently in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," Tanjusay said in a statement.

KA LEODY'S PROGRAMS

One of the top priority programs of De Guzman is to abolish contractualization, increase the national minimum wage, and give more benefits to workers.

De Guzman and Marcos are among 10 presidential aspirants in May.

The other candidates are Vice President Leni Robredo, Senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno

Domagoso, former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, former national security adviser Norberto Gonzalez, Faisal Mangondato, and Jose Montemayor Jr.

