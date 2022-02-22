LAGUNA - Presidential aspirant Senator Ping Lacson and his running mate Senate President Tito Sotto on Tuesday vowed to stick it out with each other amid talk of candidates being partnered with others from rival teams.

During their campaign sortie in Santa Cruz, Laguna, Lacson said he and Sotto have promised to support each others’ candidacies until the end, adding that they are in this fight together until its logical conclusion.

This comes after combinations such as “Isko-Sara,” “Leni-Sara,” and “Ping-Sara” were floated in recent days.

“Without taking anything away from Mayor Sara, ang vice president ko si Tito Sotto. Now I don’t know about other presidential candidates. Yung isa narinig ko, ‘I can serve with any vice president. Yung isa naman hindi sinama ang vice presidential candidate," Lacson told supporters.

"Kami iba ang aming tayo pag dating sa ganyan issue. Pag may lumalabas na ganoon, I want to assure, si Senate President has also assured me that we’ll stick it out no matter what, kasi we’re in this fight together. And we will stay together hanggang sa logical conclusion nito,” he added.

Sotto, meanwhile, said they are "focusing on our campaign."

"Hindi namin tinitignan ang kilos ng iba,” said the Senate President.

Asked by reporters about former government officials endorsing Vice President Leni Robredo, including those once supportive of his candidacy, Lacson remains unbothered, saying that the endorsement he is seeking is ultimately the people’s vote.

“Ang endorsement na kailangan namin, ang boboto. Ang endorsement sometimes one dime a dozen. Some political personalities nauna nang nag-endorse sa amin ngayon iba na ineendorse," Lacson explained.

"We do not mind that, ang gusto namin talaga bumaba kami talaga sa grassroots, after all mga tao rin boboto. Ang nag-eendorse isang boto lang naman yun,” he added.

The senator acknowledged as well the warm welcome his group received as it went around the provincial capital of Santa Cruz, including stops in the public market and a barangay covered court for a campaign rally.

GRINGO JOINS LACSON-SOTTO IN LAGUNA

For the first time, former Senator Gringo Honasan joined the tandem’s rally, completing the original members of the so-called “macho bloc” in the Senate.

Honasan joins other senatorial candidates present who are part of the tandem’s Senate slate, namely, Minguita Padilla, Guillermo Eleazar, JV Ejercito, and Manny Piñol.

'OPLAN BAKLAS'

Lacson and Sotto, on the other hand, expressed support for election lawyer Romulo Macalintal’s call for the Comelec to suspend its program to remove campaign posters placed by non-candidates in private places.

The two pointed out that such move in a private property should be allowed as they do not pose any public disturbance.

“Private property is private property. Mabuti Macalintal cited a Supreme Court ruling in that regard na kapag pribadong property ng individual meron siyang right huwag lang siya maka-pwerwisyo sa kapitbahay at sa ibang tao," Lacson said.

"Iyon din ang ipinaglalaban namin. Bakit pagbabawalan yung may ari ng isang bahay, may ari ng isang building kung anong gusto niya gawin sa building niya as long as hindi nakaka-pwerwisyo sa ibang tao. Walang problema dapat… We support that,” Lacson said.

Sotto, however, emphasized that policies should no longer be "reinvented."

“Noong mga nakaraang eleksyon, tama na ang pagpapatupad eh. Bakit kailangan baguhin sa panahon ngayon?” Sotto said.

Lacson, Sotto, and their senatorial candidates also dropped by the provincial capitol to pay a courtesy call on Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez and were set to visit UP Los Baños, Calamba, and Biñan later Tuesday.

During his rally, Lacson recalled how he, as Laguna police provincial commander in the 90s, refused offers of P1.8 million monthly jueteng protection money, and now vowed to lead by example and fix government if elected president.

WATCH