People wearing face masks queue at a makeshift testing center for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the outbreak in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2022. Lam Yik, Reuters

MANILA - All Filipinos who have contracted COVID-19 in Hong Kong have been accounted for and given help, Philippine Consul General in Hong Kong Raly Tejada said Tuesday, amid a new wave of coronavirus cases in China's special administrative region.

There were 61 Filipinos in Hong Kong who recently tested positive for COVID-19, 31 of which have "approached the consulate for assistance either for hospital admission or access to isolation rooms," Tejada said in a televised Palace press briefing.

"All Filipinos needing emergency assistance due to the recent surges of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong have been accounted for and assisted in the current 5th wave Hong Kong is now experiencing," he said.

"All of them are safe and have received medical attention and are now staying in an isolation facility," he added.

Tejada noted that the "severity and magnitude of the 5th wave in Hong Kong took everyone by surprise," and underscored that other nationalities have also been affected by the spike in fresh COVID-19 cases.

"It has put tremendous strain on Hong Kong's health system, prompting Hong Kong to take special measures in order to effectively respond to the current challenge," he said.

The consulate said it has so far confirmed that there are "around 3 to 5" Filipino domestic workers who are having issues with their employers in Hong Kong after contracting COVID-19.

"Many of those who were initially turned away by their employers are now actually back with their employers or went back to their boarding houses," Tejada said.

"'Pag gumaling po sila, we will revisit the situation and we will ask them kung ano po ang nangyari," he said.

Filipinos in Hong Kong may call the consulate's 24/7 hotline 91554023, he said.

The Philippine Consulate earlier said it would "blacklist" employers liable for firing Filipino workers who test positive for COVID-19