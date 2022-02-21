President Rodrigo Roa Duterte witnesses the drone presentation during the 84th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at the Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City on December 17, 2019. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte said he was happy to deliver on his promise to double the salaries of police and the military, noting it has contributed to improving their "fighting spirit".

"At the start of my administration, I think it was in Jolo when I said that I will leave my office with a strong military. That's what I promised and within our limited income dito sa gobyerno, setting aside the small but equitable portion of which sa military," Duterte said in a taped public briefing aired late Monday.

"Naibigay ko naman siguro, especially in the upgrade of armaments, 'yung mga bagong air assets, sa tubig, naval, and truly, as I ponder on the last paper work that I have to work on, nakikita ko 'yung promotions ng mga sundalo . . . I am comfortable with the thought that I have done my best, lalo na 'yung ipinangako sa military," he added.

(I think I was able to give it, especially in terms of the upgrade of air and naval assets. And truly, as I ponder on the last paperwork that I have to work on, I see the promotions of soldiers . . . I am comfortable with the thought that I have done my best for the military.)

Duterte said his years as mayor of Davao City made him realize how important it was to build good rapport with police and the military.

"It was not just a campaign slogan. It was something I concocted in the years as mayor, and you have to have rapport with the police and military for you to succeed. Ang success ko sa pagka-military ko, I attribute it to the military and police," he said.

"Let it be a policy that you care for people who die for you. So I made a promise that I will double your salary. So maligaya ako. In hindsight, malaking tulong sa fighting spirit ng mga sundalo, pati mga pulis."

In 2018, police officers, soldiers and other uniformed personnel started receiving higher salaries after Duterte approved a joint resolution by Congress modifying their base pay schedule.

The resolution said there was a need to increase the compensation of military and other uniformed personnel “to make it more commensurate with their critical role in maintaining national security and peace and order.”

In his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2021, Duterte pushed for better benefits for police and military personnel anew as he asked Congress to pass laws augmenting their perks.

Duterte has repeatedly promised to "protect" police officers and soldiers at the forefront of his bloody war on drugs amid mounting international criticism.

Duterte has been accused of favoring police and military personnel, with some of them appointed to several cabinet positions post-retirement.

FROM THE ARCHIVES