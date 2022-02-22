People pass by campaign posters near a bridge in Sampaloc, Manila on February 16, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday said it is concerned that public compliance with minimum health protocols against COVID-19 may drop next month when local officials start campaigning for the May elections.

The agency is "worried" that it will be harder to implement minimum public health protocols when the local campaign period officially begins on March 25, said Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the DILG.

"'Pagpasok ng local campaign period (When the local campaign period begins), it will be much more difficult for the department, for the Philippine National Police, and of course Comelec (Commission on Elections) to enforce the minimum public health standard," he told state television PTV.

"Dapat po natin pagisipan ng mabuti kung tayo ay handa na sa alert level 1," he said."

(We should think carefully if we are ready for alert level 1.)

Under the DOH's lowest COVID-19 alert level, intrazonal and interzonal travel shall be allowed without regard to age and comorbidities.

"All establishments, persons, or activities, are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or venue/seating capacity provided it is consistent with minimum public health standards," according to information from the DOH.

Malaya noted that India saw a surge in cases last year "because of their elections and religious activities."

So far, there are 343 areas under granular lockdown nationwide, but mayors have committed that they are ready for any eventuality should the national government decide to place the Philippines under Alert Level 1 next week, the spokesperson said.

While waiting for Malacañang to announce its decision on the possible lowering of alert levels, the national government is pushing to improve its vaccination rate especially among senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, Malaya said.

"Karamihan ng hindi pa nababakunahan ay nasa rural areas," he said.

(Most of the unvaccinated are staying in rural areas.)

"So bago sana magsimula ang campaign period for the local elections ay kailangan madala na natin yung mga bakuna sa mga barangay at kung kinakailangan ay mag house to house tayo," he said.

(So we have to bring more vaccines to barangays before the start of the campaign period for local elections, and if needed, we should go from house to house.)

As of February 21, 2022, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 62.6 million people, while 61.8 million others have been partially inoculated against COVID-19.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 is expected to meet and discuss proposals to lower the alert level on Feburary 24.

RELATED VIDEO