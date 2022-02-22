CEBU - Two cities in Cebu province have suspended their vaccination roll outs for the children aged 5 to 11 since Monday because of COVID-19 vaccine shortage.

Cebu City and Talisay City were among those areas that suspended COVID-19 vaccination for the said pediatric group because of the alleged shortage.

Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas said that they were overwhelmed by the number of parents who wanted their children to get vaccinated.

“I appreciate the parents who did not think twice in protecting them against the virus,” Gullas explained in his dialect.

Meanwhile, Cebu City also halted the roll out of the same age group 5 days after they started it.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, head of the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center, said there is no schedule yet as to when the supply of vaccines for the age group will arrive in Metro Cebu.

Based on the health department's guidelines, they are advised to do the following:

Use the allotted second dose for the first dose.

Use one-third or half of these doses and reserve these for the second jab while awaiting the supply from national

Stop the vaccination and wait for supplies to be replenished.

Loreche said, however, that authorities would push through with the vaccination.

“But our directive from national is to continue on vaccination and the given instructions is to use partial of the second dose allocation and if we need to borrow from other LGUs with supplies who are no yet rolling it out then we will,” added Loreche.

Metro Cebu received about 21,000 doses last week, she said.

She also added that they are fast-tracking the allocations for Cebu.

ABS-CBN News sought comment from the Department of Health regarding the matter but it has yet to issue a response.

Latest government data showed that there are 8,904 children aged 5-11 who already had their first jab in Metro Cebu. This is only 2.19 percent of the total eligible population.

