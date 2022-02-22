CBCP: Good Christians must vote for those who back People Power legacy

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A "good christian" must vote based on his or her conscience, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said, as the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines outlined its pointers on how to pick the country's leaders in the May 9 polls.

In a forum organized by Democracy Watch and Stratbase ADR Institute, the CBCP president on Tuesday called on Filipinos to, first and foremost, vote according to their conscience.

"Number one, ang mabuting Kristiyano ay boboto nang tama at ayon sa konsensya sa May 9, 2022... Siya ay boboto para sa kandidatong magpapanatili at magpapatatag sa demokrasya ng bansa. Susunod sa batas, at gagalang sa dangal at karapatan ng tao," David said.

The bishop also told Filipinos to vote for candidates who would carry on the spirit of EDSA People Power Revolution, which toppled the Marcos dictatorship and "restored democracy" in the Philippines.

"Siya ay boboto para sa magpapatuloy sa tunay na diwa ng People Power Revolution na nag-restore ng demokrasya sa ating bansa," David said.

Philippines on Friday would commemorate the 36th anniversary of the bloodless revolt, which led to the ouster of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Incidentally, the dictator's son and namesake Bongbong Marcos is gunning for the presidency and is leading pre-election surveys.

The Catholic Church was one of the key institutions that spurred the People Power revolution in 1986.

It could be recalled that it was the late Jaime Cardinal Sin who called on the public through Radio Veritas to help protect then Defense Minister Juan Ponce-Enrile and Armed Forces Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Fidel Ramos who defected from the Marcos dictatorship.

