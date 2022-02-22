Canada clears main hub of anti-vaccine mandate protests

Canadian police have moved in and secured the perimeter of Ottawa's downtown core from anti-vaccine mandate protesters.



By Sunday, the occupied area had been cleared, with 191 arrested and 107 vehicles towed.



Among those arrested were five of the rally organizers. Some 107 were also charged with various offenses, including mischief, obstructing police, and disobeying court order, to name a few.



The police will remain in the area to prevent protesters from returning, even as Ottawa city officials expressed their thanks to them.



"It was a good day to be around and see our streets," said Councilor Eli -El-Chantiry, chairman of the Ottawa Police Services Board. "It's been clear and it feels good to feel back, we are back in our city and we're taking back our city."



The protests against the Trudeau administration's vaccine mandates have been going on for more than three weeks.



Anakbayan Ottawa has shared how the occupiers harassed, threatened and intimidated residents.



"We had a couple of instances where people were pushed or surrounded and intimidated because they were wearing masks," KC Gagatiga of the group said.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has moved to end the blockades by invoking the Emergencies Act.



But Anakbayan fears that the increased police powers under the act may further embolden the defiant protesters.



"We do have this concern that an implementation of the Emergencies Act would further contribute to emboldening them," said Alyssa Schenk. "We believe that the repercussions and the resultant violence will be redirected to the most marginalized."



For the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the Emergencies Act infringes on the charter rights of Canadians.



This was echoed by members of Anakbayan, who added that marginalized groups usually become the victims of increased police powers.



"We're worried that the increase in policing will not will not be directed towards the convoy," said Gagatiga. "It has been historically used against marginalized communities."



But other Filipino-Canadians expressed support for the Emergencies Act.



"This is beyond protest on the anti-vaccine [mandates]," said shop worker Douglas Monteverde. "This is a rebellion which should have manifested more action from the government."