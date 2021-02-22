Tropical depression Auring to make landfall in Eastern Samar: PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical depression Auring is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Samar on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's first storm this year was last estimated 205 km East Northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte as of 7 a.m., PAGASA said in its 8 a.m. bulletin.

It was packing maximum winds of 45 km per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph while moving west northwest at 15 kph, it added.

Auring was forecast to hit land in Eastern Samar in the next 6 to 12 hours as a tropical depression or a remnant low pressure area, according to PAGASA.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised in the following areas, where rice crops may suffer significant damage and some banana plants may be tilted:

LUZON

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Albay

Catanduanes

eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Asturias, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tuburan, Borbon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Toboso, Escalante City, Calatrava)

eastern portion of Capiz (Cuartero, Dumarao, Ma-Ayon, Pontevedra, Panay, President Roxas, Panitan, Dao, Pilar)

eastern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, San Rafael, Passi City, Barotac Viejo, Banate, San Enrique)

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

On Monday, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Bicol region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Aurora and the rest of Visayas, Mimaropa, and Calabarzon.

PAGASA warned that flash floods and rain-induced landslides were likely during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

The storm had submerged Surigao del Sur over the weekend, prompting over 20,000 families to flee their homes as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.

