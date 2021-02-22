Pure coincidence: Phivolcs says no connection between Kanlaon, Mayon, Taal volcanic activities

Patterns of erosion made from volcanic ash are seen in Taal Volcano Island on Jan. 21, 2020, a year after its eruption that displaced thousands of residents in Batangas province south of Manila, Philippines. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Monday allayed concerns of possible connection in the recent volcanic activities in Mt. Kanlaon in Negros island, Mayon Volcano in Albay province, and Taal Volcano in Batangas province.

"Walang koneksiyon. Masyado po silang malayo at nagkataon naman dahil pareho silang mga active volcanoes," Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum told Teleradyo.

(There's no connection. They're very far [from each other] and it's coincidence because they're all active volcanoes.)

State volcanologists have placed the danger level of the 3 volcanoes at alert level 1 out of a possible 5, which means they were at an "abnormal" condition.

In a bulletin released Monday, the agency recorded 14 volcanic earthquakes in Mt. Kanlaon in the past 24 hours.

"Kompara sa normal na bilang ng volcanic earthquakes, mataas-taas pa rin," Solidum said.

(Compared to the normal number of volcanic earthquakes, it's still high.)

Phivolcs had advised locals not to stay inside the 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to "possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions."

In Mayon Volcano, state volcanologists also recorded a rockfall event in the past 24 hours. A crater glow could also be observed in the summit, Solidum added.

The public is also prohibited from entering the 6-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to the "perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides or avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit."

Meanwhile, 6 tremor episodes with durations of 1 to 4 minutes have been recorded in Taal Volcano, Phivolcs said in its latest bulletin.

"Kumpara sa nakaraang linggo, mas mababa ito pero

dahil nasusukat pa rin natin ang mga paglindol, patuloy pa rin 'yong kaniyang pagka-abnormal," Solidum said.

(Compared to last week, it's lower but because we're still able to measure the tremors, it remains abnormal.)

Due to Taal's condition, the agency warned that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas in its vicinity.