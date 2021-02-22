PH drops to 6th spot from 4th on global web threat detections: report

MANILA - The Philippines went down two notches -- from 4th to 6th place -- in the global list of countries with the most web threats recorded, based on a report from a cybersecurity firm.

Kasperky's 2020 Security Network (KSN) report showed that there were 44.4 million web-borne threats in computers in the Philippines, as detected by their installed Kaspersky softwares.

Around 42.2 percent of online users in the country were almost infected by web threats in 2020.

Kaspersky said web threats in the Philippines is about 37.2 percent more in 2020 from the 27.9 million recorded in 2019.

Web threats are attacks mostly coming from internet browsing, unintentional downloads of certain programs or files, email attachments, browser extensions' activity and others.

