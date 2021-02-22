Over 4,500 stranded in ports due to Auring

Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA - More than 4,500 people were left stranded in various ports across the country due to the onslaught of Tropical Depression Auring, the Philippine Coast Guard said Monday.

Data from PCG showed that a total of 4,565 passengers, drivers and cargo helpers were stranded as of 4 a.m. More than half of those stranded are in Eastern Visayas where 5 ports are located.

The operations of 1,879 rolling cargoes, 78 vessels and 9 motorbancas were also suspended due to the weather condition.

“Ang medyo may problema ang Ro-Ro sapagkat kailangan nila ibiyahe ang kanilang mga kargamento. Kung 'di ako nagkamali nasa 3 days na stranded 'yong mga gulay at kailangan nang dalhin sa Manila," PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo said.

(It's quite a problem for roll-on, roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels because they have to transport their shipment. If I'm not mistaken, vegetables have been stranded for 3 days and they have to be immediately shipped to Manila.)

Travel to and from Boracay Island, and Manila ports are also not allowed.

Tropical Depression Auring made landfall over Batag Island, Laoang, Northern Samar early Monday morning and is forecast to pass by Albay and Sorsogon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 remains hoisted over Sorsogon, Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, Catanduanes and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur in Luzon, and Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar and Biliran in the Visayas.

- Report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News