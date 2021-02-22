Elderly, child in Surigao del Norte die during Auring onslaught - official

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A senior citizen and a child died in Surigao del Norte during Auring's onslaught in the country despite the weather disturbance not making landfall in the province, its governor said Monday.

Surigao del Norte Gov. Francisco Matugas said the child drowned from floods brought by heavy rains, while the other one's cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

"Hinihintay namin 'yung full report dito," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Matugas said they were expecting then-tropical storm Auring to hit Siargao, but the weather system did not make its way to the island, although heavy rains still swamped the province.

"Thank God na hindi ito nag-landfall dito, pumunta sa iba," he said.

The country's first storm flooded the province's neighbor, Surigao del Sur, forcing around 20,940 families there to flee their homes and seek refuge in evacuation centers. Most of them have already returned home. One person is reported missing in the province, according to the governor.

According to a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council report at 8 a.m. of Monday, more than 13,800 families, or 53,236 people from Regions 10, 11 and Caraga were affected by Auring, with 12,825 families or 49,236 individuals seeking temporary shelter.

Matugas said Surigao del Norte did not experience severe flooding, although landslides occurred in some areas.

Pre-emptive evacuations were conducted to avoid casualties, he said, and the evacuees, numbering around 33,000, have returned home.

The NDRRMC had said 179 houses in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur were damaged.

Auring has dissipated since Monday afternoon.

