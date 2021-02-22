DOH to purchase 50,000 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine using savings

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday said it is planning to use its savings to purchase around 50,000 doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines.

“Maliit lang po yan. Kung di ako nagkakamali, parang 50,000 na doses muna na aangkatin at babayaran. Kaya, ang naging mungkahi ng National Task Force ay gamitin muna ang savings,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a Laging Handa briefing when asked about the agency'’s request to realign savings for supplies such as vaccines.

(That’s a small amount. If I’m not mistaken, that’s around 50,000 doses to be imported and paid for. That’s why the National Task Force suggested that we use our savings.)

The Philippines is set to receive 600,000 doses from Sinovac that China is donating.

“Ang alam ko yan po ay tinitignan ng Sinovac na vaccines, karagdagan doon sa ido-donate na 600,000,” Duque said.

(I believe that is in addition to the 600,000 donated vaccines from Sinovac.)

Duque did not say how much the DOH will spend for the 50,000 doses.

During the same briefing and after Duque’s interview, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it approved the emergency use authorization of Sinovac's vaccine in the country.

The FDA said Sinovac is found to be mostly effective and with mild to moderate side effects.

However, it did not recommend the vaccine to health workers due to a lower efficacy rate among health workers from another clinical trial.