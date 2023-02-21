MANILA — Vice President and Education Sec. Sara Duterte called on local officials to be "professional" in the hiring process of teachers.

Speaking before the general assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines in Manila Hotel on Tuesday, Duterte told local leaders not to base the hiring of teachers on connections.

"Ang kalidad ng edukasyon ay mayroon pong koneksyon sa kalidad ng teachers na hina-hire ng Department of Education (DepEd)... Kaya po kami ay nakikiusap na sundin po natin ang ranking ng ating pagpili sa ating mga teachers. At hindi po dapat natin pinipili kung sino 'yung kakilala, kaibigan, kamag-anak natin sa pagpasok or hiring ng ating mga teachers sa Department of Education," she said.

"Hindi po ang ating mga teachers [o] ang ating mga principals ang makakapagpanalo sa inyo sa eleksyon. Ang makakapagpanalo sa inyo sa eleksyon ay ang trabaho ninyo at ang sinseridad ninyo na maipakita sa taumbayan sa inyong mga munisipalidad na gusto niyo ng pagbabago," she added.

Likewise, Duterte urged teachers, principals, regional directors, and all DepEd personnel to embody professionalism in their work.

"Huwag po pumanig sa kahit sino mang politicians," she said.

Duterte also asked local leaders not to include teachers in local activities in their respective areas, as the latter are expected to remain inside the school to facilitate learning.

She said the officials must "remain true to the call of public service" through promoting "lasting progress" and nation building with integrity and democratic accountability".