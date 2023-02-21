SWS: 7 of 10 Filipino Catholics pray at least once daily

People attend a Mass outside the Quiapo Church. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Seven out of 10 Filipino Catholics pray at least once daily, a new survey by Social Weather Stations showed.

Released on Monday, the private pollster's Dec. 10-14, 2022, face-to-face survey of 1,200 revealed that 69 percent of adult Filipino Catholics pray at least once daily.

Some 35 percent said they pray several times every day while 34 percent answered they pray once daily.

The national survey, with a ±2.8 percent sampling error margin, also indicated that 38 percent of Filipino Catholics attend religious services once a week or more than once per week.

Meanwhile, 9 out of 10 said they personally went to a place of worship in the past 3 months.

About 80 percent of 110 million Filipinos are Roman Catholics.