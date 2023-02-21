Pinay climate policy consultant at Ilonggo filmmaker, nasungkit ang prestihiyosong scholarships sa Europa

CAMBRIDGE - Pambihirang karangalan para sa climate policy consultant na si Catherine Tan ang paggawad sa kanya ng prestihiyosong Gates Cambridge Scholarship.

Ang Atenista at London School of Economics alumna na si Tan ang ika-limang Pilipino at ikalawang Pinay scholar na ginawaran ng Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“The gates award is a celebration of academic excellence but also a commitment to contributing to your community. The Philippines matter greatly to me in the sense that most of my early career was spent there doing government work in the Department of Finance and eventually the climate change commission,” sabi ni Catherine Tan, Gates Cambridge scholar.

Nagtapos sa University of Cambridge ng Master of Philosophy in Anthropocene studies ang Carlos Palanca awardee. Kasabay ng pagtuturo niya sa graduate students, nakatuon din siya ngayon sa kanyang doctorate degree sa geography.

“I study the economic and legal geography of techno-utopias. By techno-utopias I mean sort of futuristic projects to remake the world. I study them not necessarily to advocate for them but to sort of investigate and criticize how they influence our society,” sabi ni Tan.

Sa Lisbon, Portugal naman, ipinagpatuloy ng filmmaker na si Kenneth dela Cruz ang kanyang pangarap. Isa ang tubong Iloilo City sa mga nabigyan ng Erasmus Mundus Scholarship grant mula sa European Union.

“I am actually a CPA, but dahil nga I love films, I tried to submit an application, and surprisingly, ‘yun nakapasok,” paliwanag ni Kenneth dela cruz, Erasmus Mundus scholar.

Kabilang sa mga pelikula ni dela Cruz, ang 69th Famas awardee for Best Short Film na'Solo' kung saan siya ay assistant director at editor.

Pasok naman sa 2023 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival ang pelikulang dinirek niya at isinulat sa wikang Hiligyanon na 'Bulawan Nga Usa.'

Hangad ni dela Cruz na maisulong ang kalidad ng regional cinema sa Pilipinas at sa buong mundo.

“More than the academics stuff that you will learn about film, you get to interact from people all over the world the culture sharing is what I like the most in the program,” dagdag ni dela Cruz.

Nasa Scotland si dela Cruz bilang bahagi ng kanyang scholarship grant. Mamamalagi rin siya sa Estonia para sa huling bahagi ng kanyang masteral degree programme.

Ayon sa Pinoy scholars, marami raw na oportunidad para sa mga Pilipinong gustong mag-aral sa abroad.

“If you know that you really want it, try to make the first step kasi it will all follow. but if you will never try, you will never get anywhere,” sabi ni dela Cruz.

“I’m hoping that we also get to encourage people from intersectoral groups like women, the queer community, the indigenous community, to participate as well as make the first step, so the message is to just go for it,” sabi ni Tan.

Ayon sa survey ng global education services provider na IDP Philippines noong March 2022, nasa 49,000 na ang mga Pinoy ang nag-aaral sa abroad o 50% na mas mataas kumpara noong 2021.

Top destinations ang Australia, na sinusundan ng Canada, Estados Unidos, UK at Japan.

