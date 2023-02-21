P90M worth of contraband cigarettes nabbed off Sulu

MANILA -- P90 million worth of undocumented cigarettes were nabbed by the Philippine Navy off the coast of Sulu on February 18, Saturday.

In a statement, the Naval Force Western Mindanao said they seized 4,500 cases and 225,000 rims of undocumented cigarettes on board the ML Haiban, which they intercepted 1,600 yards northeast off BJ Wharf, Indanan, Sulu.

The cigarettes allegedly came from Indonesia, officials said. They also identified Eddie G. Taugiag as the skipper of the said boat.

Officials apprehended the boat's 11 personnel and brought the confiscated goods to Mauboh Pier, Patikul, Sulu the following day.

The undocumented cigarettes have since been turned over to the Bureau of Customs for disposal.