Former rights chair named NAC chairperson

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Isidro Purisima as the acting presidential adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

Purisima succeeded Carlito Galvez Jr., who was appointed defense secretary last month.

Prior to his new post, Purisima was the presidential assistant for Local Conflict Transformation and Peace Sustainability under OPAPRU.

A separate statement from OPAPRU showed that Marcos administered Purisima's oath on Monday, along with other government officials.

NEW NAC CHAIRPERSON

Former Human Rights chair Leah Tanodra-Armamento has been appointed chair of the National Amnesty Commission, the OPAPRU said in a statement.

She already took her oath of office in Malacañang on Monday, based on the release.

The NAC is mandated to process applications for amnesty submitted through the Local Amnesty Board.

More details to follow.