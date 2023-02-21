Presidential Communications Office handout.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen Benito Techico as his special envoy to China for trade, investments, tourism, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

Techico took his oath before Marcos earlier in the day, but his transmittal papers have yet to be released to the media.

"Inaasahang makikipagtulungan siya sa mga opisyal ng pamahalaan, mga lider sa negosyo, at iba pang mahalagang stakeholder upang magpromote at mapabuti ang ekonomikong kooperasyon sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa," the Presidential Communications Office statement read.

Prior to his post, he was the CEO and president of Philippine Blue Cross Biotech Corporation.

Marcos' predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, had 5 special envoys to China.

This came after the Chinese Coast Guard was tagged in a laser-pointing incident against Filipino sailors in Ayungin Shoal, temporarily blinding them and flaring up tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

The trade department this weekend said while China's investments in the country are "not immune" to the geopolitical tensions, these are "founded on actual feasibility and profitability."

Philippine Board of Investments Director Lanie Dormiendo noted that most of the investments made recently in China, such as manufacturing and agribusiness, were likely to be unaffected by the tensions in the West Philippine Sea.



