LPA to bring rains to Metro Manila, Luzon

MANILA -- A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring rains to Metro Manila and parts of Luzon on Tuesday, February 21, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 340 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 345 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are likely over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon due to the LPA, said state meteorologists. Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may happen in these areas.

Metro Manila will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the LPA, PAGASA said.

Northern Luzon, meanwhile, will continue to be affected by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with rains, while Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

--TeleRadyo, 21 February 2023