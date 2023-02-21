IN PICTURES: BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

LONDON – Some of the biggest names in the movie industry gathered for the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2023 on Sunday, February 19.

This year’s Awards are shaping up to be one of our most well attended on record, which is a ringing endorsement of the importance of British audiences to the global film industry, and BAFTA’s role in bringing these incredible films and filmmakers to public attention, ’ Jane Millichip, BAFTA CEO, said.

The nominees and presenters graced the star-studded red-carpet event before the grand ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

Triangle of Sadness star Dolly de Leon dazzled in her gown made from abaca fiber created by Filipino designer by Rajo Laurel.

"The dress is called ‘Alon.’ He designed it talaga specific to my element, kasi ang element ko po ay tubig. I really feel good in this dress. I’m very proud to wear something proudly Philippine-made", de Leon shared.

Other stars who brought glitter and glamour to the BAFTA red carpet were Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh, Julianne Moore, Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Ana de Armas, Carey Mulligan, Sophie Turner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hong Chau, Nicola Coughlan, Gregory Mann, and a lot more. BAFTA, a leading arts charity, is celebrating its 76th anniversary this year.

Photos by Ernie Delgado