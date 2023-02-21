Immigration officials nab Sudanese involved in human organ trafficking

MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested 44- year old Sudanese Badreldin Elzaki Ibrahim El Habbib in connection with his involvement in an human organ trafficking scam.

According to the BI, El Habbib was arrested “pursuant to a warrant of deportation” issued by the Bureau for “undesirability and overstaying” in 2013.

But already in 2009, the immigration bureau received a request from the Saudi Arabia government “informing the agency of El Habbib’s involvement in organ trafficking, victimizing patients in Saudi Arabia”, where he would promise Saudi nationals needing a kidney transplant that they can have it in the Philippines, but ended up “swindling” his victim.

“Ang mga biktima ay mga Saudi nationals. Ang naging modus po ay iniimbitahan nya po ang mga bitkima po na iyon na pumunta dito sa Pilipinas, yung mga nangangailangan ng transplants para dito magpa transplant. Apparently there is swindling, and itong trafficking ng organs ay 'di pinapayagan ng gobyerno,” Immigration Bureau Spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

So far the bureau has no information yet if any of El Habbib’s victims came to the country.

Aside from that, he was arrested in RTC Makati for the crime of carnapping.

This means, he won’t be deported soon pending the “resolution of the case”.

“We need to wait for the resolution of his local case before his deportation,” Sandoval said.

JUST NOW: @immigrationPH arrests Badreldin Elzaki Ibrahim El Habbib this morning, for “undesirability and overstaying”, stemming from a request from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that he scammed Saudi nationals needing kidney transplants promising that he had organs in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/8vwgB0utLo — Jasmin Romero🇵🇭 (@Jasmin_Romero) February 21, 2023

For the duration of his stay in the last 14 years, El Habbib managed to get married and have children.

The BI also considers this as one of their “big arrests”.

“Kasi nakikita natin ang gravity nito na foreign nationals are involved in organ trafficking and might be victimizing our kababayans and selling their organs abroad,” Sandoval added.

“We consider this as a major accomplishment for the agency, as foreign nationals involved in unscrupulous activities that may harm our citizens are not welcomed in the Philippines,” Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Atty. Norman Tansingco said.



