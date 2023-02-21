Dagdag proteksyon sa mga senior citizen, isinusulong

Isinusulong sa Kamara ang ilang panukala na magtitiyak sa proteksiyon at kapakanan ng mga senior citizen laban sa pang-aabuso, at pagtatayo ng mga nursing home para sa mga ito sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa.

Sa pagdinig na isinagawa ng House Special Committee on Senior Citizens na pinangungunahan ni Senior Citizens Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes, bumuo ng technical working group (TWG) upang pag-isahin ang 12 panukala ng mga kongresista.

Bumuo rin ng hiwalay na TWG upang pag-isahin ang mga panukala na layong makapagtayo ng mga grievance o welfare desk para sa mga senior citizen sa bawat barangay.

Pangungunahan ni Laguna Rep. Loreto Amante ang parehong komite.

Pangungunahan naman ni Nueva Ecija Rep. Emerson Pascual ang isa pang TWG na mangangasiwa sa pagsasama-sama ng mga panukala na nagsusulong ng pagtatayo ng mga elderly care facility at nursing home sa ilang bahagi ng bansa.

Ayon kay Bulacan Rep. Salvador Pleyto, nararapat lang na mabigyan ng karampatang proteksiyon at pagpapahalaga ang mga senior citizen.

"We must consider them as part of the crafters of whatever good the society enjoys now, and second, we must also accept the fact that as you age, your health and body starts declining. My proposed bill, similar to some of the bills to be deliberated today, illustrates how vulnerable the senior citizens are, making them prone to abuse, maltreatment and neglect," ani Pleyto.

"As a form of family violence, it has remained misdiagnosed, underreported, and poorly addressed by public policy event if it is not uncommon that if one type of abuse is occurring within a home, other forms of abuse will soon take place," ayon kay United Senior Citizens Rep. Milagros Aquino Magsaysay.

Para naman kay Calamba Rep. Charisse Anne Hernandez, nararapat na magkaroon ng hiwalay na pasilidad para sa mga senior citizen dahil sa kakulangan nito sa maraming lugar sa bansa tulad na lang sa region 4-A.

"In Calamba City, there is no public nursing home for the elderly. In region 4-A, their is only one care facility for the elderly under the supervision of the DSWD which is the Golden Acres Haven for the Elderly located at Tanay, Rizal—that is almost 100 kilometers or 3 hours away from our district. This lone facility for the entire region 4A is a temporary home for the abandoned and neglected older Filipino men and women... at kulang po ito para sa buong Calabarzon," ayon kay Hernandez.

Nagpasalamat naman ang head ng Office for the Senior Citizens' Affairs ng Alfonso, Cavite na si Paulina Tibayan sa ginagawang hakbang ng mga mambabatas.

"Establishing an elderly care and nursing institution will be a great help for senior citizens whose family members are financially incapable to provide the special needs of the elderly," aniya.