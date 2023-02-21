PAGASA photo



MANILA — Northeast monsoon or amihan is bringing rains over the eastern portion of Luzon, as the low-pressure area off Cagayan is set to dissipate, the state weather bureau said.

Located 385 kilometers east-northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the LPA would "no longer be affecting the eastern section of Luzon," said PAGASA.

It added that the LPA was unlikely to become a storm and would fizzle out over the Philippine Sea by Thursday or Friday.

Cloudy skies with rains due to amihan will instead lash Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon province, according to the weather agency.

When needed, PAGASA said its regional divisions will issue heavy rainfall or thunderstorm advisories specific to areas of responsibility.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.

— Report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News