DFA sends team to Ukraine to assist Filipinos amid turmoil

MANILA—The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, Poland is coordinating with Ukrainian authorities to assist Filipinos amid a feared Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic.

The embassy sent a consular team to Lviv, Ukraine "to guarantee immediate assistance to Filipino nationals," the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

Lviv is a city located in the western part of Ukraine, close to the Polish border.

The Philippine embassy in Warsaw exercises jurisdiction over Filipinos in Ukraine.

The DFA said 2 embassy personnel arrived in Lviv on Thursday and immediately established an emergency contact base.

The consular team was also directed to monitor the situation in Ukraine as well as connect with the Filipinos who have registered with the embassy, the agency added.

Two Filipinos have been repatriated by the team from Lviv to Manila. The team had also met groups that relocated to Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk areas.

"The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw keeps close coordination with the DFA-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs and the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv in arranging the repatriation of Filipinos who have chosen to avail of the Philippine government’s voluntary repatriation program from Ukraine," the DFA said.

Russia has placed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, the United States and Western allies have estimated, with Washington warning an invasion is imminent.

Moscow denies it has plans to attack its western neighbor, but is seeking a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the Western alliance remove forces from Eastern Europe, demands the West has refused.

—With a report from Agence France-Presse