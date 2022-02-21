MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) has disqualified a firm led by TV personality Paolo Bediones from bidding in a P564-million remote learning project after dozens of talent withdrew from the company.

Former contractual workers of Ei2 Tech Inc., Bediones' company that produces content for DepEd TV, earlier said they would file complaints against Bediones for allegedly including their names in bidding documents without their consent.

The firm's talents have also complained about delayed salaries since late 2020.

In a letter addressed to Bediones and partner Radenta Technologies Inc., DepEd's procurement management service said "the Bidder failed to justify the 'withdrawal of the key personnel of Ei2 Tech, Inc.’s production team.'"

The bid is for the "second phase" of the DepEd TV project, the TV-based instruction under the agency's distance learning program.

"Neither has the Biddder answered or responded to the allegations of falsification by the team members and use of the latter’s names without their knowledge, as well as their discontinued engagement with Ei2 Tech, Inc., as early as October 2021," the DepEd said in the letter dated Feb. 10 but was only released last Feb. 17.

According to the letter, Ei2 Tech, Inc. also "failed to comply with the minimum score required to pass the evaluation of the technical component of the bid."

ABS-CBN News has asked Bediones for his side but he has yet to respond as of writing.

The DepEd implemented distance learning after the government banned in-person classes in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

