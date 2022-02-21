Comelec yet to rule on Robredo's appeal to continue COVID-19 projects

Handout from OVP

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said it has yet to rule whether to grant or reject presidential candidate and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo's request to continue her office's pandemic programs during the campaign period.

In a message to reporters Monday, the office of Comelec acting chairperson Socorro Inting said Robredo's appeal for exemption was already raffled to a ponente last Feb. 7.

NOW: Comelec says no ruling yet on presidential bet VP Robredo’s request to continue pandemic programs (E-Consulta, Swab Cab, etc) during campaign period.



Comelec says case raffled to ponente Feb. 7. OVP filed request Jan. 18 or over a month ago.



This is what OVP does for now: pic.twitter.com/1AosxmTS4q — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) February 21, 2022

These programs include the Office of the Vice President's (OVP) Bayanihan E-Konsulta, which offers free online medical consultation, and the Swab Cab, a mobile COVID-19 testing facility.

The OVP camp filed the request to Comelec early January.

Government offices must seek exemption from Comelec in order to continue their social welfare projects, while under the Omnibus Election Code, using public funds to bolster a candidacy is likewise prohibited.

The OVP suspended their pandemic initiatives beginning Feb. 8, the start of the campaign period.

Pending Comelec's ruling, the OVP for now refers to the Department of Health those seeking medical assistance from their office.

RELATED VIDEO