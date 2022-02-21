Comelec drops face shield requirement in 'new normal' manual

Commuters try to catch a ride at a bus stop in Quezon City on Aug. 4, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections is no longer requiring the use of face shields in areas under Alert Levels 1, 2, and for the upcoming May elections.

In the poll body's new normal manual published February 18, they said that the use of face shields when voting in the 2022 elections is voluntary in areas under Alert Levels 1, 2, and 3.

Voters, however, are still mandated to wear face mask and observe other minimum public health protocols on election day, the Comelec said.

Voters will also undergo non-contact temperature check upon entering the the polling places. Those with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius must be brought to the medical personnel on standby, and if they have fever, they can be brought to an isolated polling place to vote.

After the elections, the Boards of Canvassers shall strictly follow and implement minimum public health standards. They should also ensure that the total number of people inside the canvassing venue does not exceed its operational capacity.

The Comelec has put in place stricter campaign and election guidelines , as Filipinos elect their leaders for the first time under a pandemic situation.