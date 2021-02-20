Storm signal no. 2 raised in Visayas, Mindanao ahead of 'Auring' landfall

MANILA - Storm signal no. 2 was raised early Sunday in several parts of Visayas and Mindanao ahead of Tropical storm Auring's landfall, the state weather bureau said.

The country's first storm this year was last estimated 395 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 4 a.m., moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour while packing 65 kph maximum winds near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, where winds of 61-120 kph may damage poorly constructed signs/billboards and down wooden or old electric posts, was hoisted over the following areas:

- VISAYAS

southern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Balangiga, Lawaan, Llorente, Hernani, General Macarthur, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)

- MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands and the northern portion of Surigao del Norte (Surigao City, Sison, Tagana-An, Placer, San Francisco) including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised in the following areas, where rice crops may suffer significant damage and some banana plants may be tilted:

- LUZON

Sorsogon

mainland Masbate and Ticao Island

- VISAYAS

Northern Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Kabankalan City, Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, Bago City, Murcia, Bacolod City, Talisay City, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto)

-eastern portion of Iloilo (Barotac Viejo, Lemery, San Rafael, Sara, Ajuy, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), and the eastern portion of Capiz (Dumarao, Cuartero, Ma-Ayon, Pontevedra, Panay, President Roxas, Pilar)

- MINDANAO

rest of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon

Auring is forecast to make landfall between Sunday evening and early Monday over the areas of Dinagat Islands, Eastern Samar (southern portion including Homonhon Island), and Leyte.

PAGASA said there was an "increasing likelihood" that the storm would weaken into a tropical depression before it makes landfall due to "persistent high vertical wind shear" associated with the surge of the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected on Sunday over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Bicol region, Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas and Caraga, it added.

PAGASA warned that flash floods and rain-induced landslides were likely during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.