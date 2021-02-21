Robredo says Marcos camp's refusal to accept defeat destroys PH democratic institutions

Vice President Leni Robredo and defeated 2016 elections candidate former senator Bongbong Marcos. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday the refusal of her 2016 elections opponent former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. to accept defeat destroys the country's democratic institutions.

The camp of Marcos had argued that the Presidential Electoral Tribunal's dismissal of his poll protest does not include his third cause of action, which seeks to annul election results in 3 provinces in Mindanao.

Robredo said this "casts a doubt on the integrity" of the country's democratic institutions such as the Supreme Court sitting as the PET and the Commission on Elections.

"Ito ang nakakalungkot kasi 'di na lang ito between us, 'yung laban 'di lang Marcos vs Robredo, pero 'pag sinira mo ang democratic institutions, 'yung sinisira mo yung bansa natin," she said in her weekly radio show.

(This is saddening because this is not just between us, it's not just Marcos vs Robredo, but if you destroy democratic institutions, you destroy our country.)

"Sa'kin, hindi lang ito simpleng pagsisinungaling. Nakita natin kung papano yung ambition ng isang tao, ng isang pulitiko para makuha niya lang yung kaniyang inaasam ay sisirain niya yung mga institution."

(For me, it's not just a simple lie. We can see how much a person, a politician's ambition can destroy institutions just to get what he wants.)

The Vice President said Marcos owes it to his supporters for lying to them for nearly 5 years.

"Yung kanyang propaganda na siya ay dinaya, may mga taong napapaniwala niya, kasalanan niya ito sa kanila," she said.

(He owes it to people who believed the propaganda that he was cheated.)

Robredo, meantime, said she was met with glee when she arrived in her home region last Friday following the unanimous decision of the high court.

"Dito naman sa'min, wala namang duda na hindi ako nandaya sa eleksyon kasi napakatagal na namin sa pulitika, alam ng mga tao dito na una, wala kaming capability mandaya; pangalawa, kahit may capability kami, mandaya hindi namin gagawin," she said, speaking from Naga City in Camarines Sur.

(Here, there's no doubt that I did not cheat because we've been in politics for so long and people know we have no capability to cheat, and even if we do, we won't do it.)

"Kaya sa'min, parang ang pakiramdam ng mga tao dito sa'min, laban din nila yun kasi nasasaktan sila na pinagdududahan ako. S'yempre, yung iba kasi napapaniwala nila eh, yung ibang di nakakakilala sa'tin, napapaniwala nila. Kaya dito, masaya ang mga tao na vindicated tayo."

(People here feel it was also their fight because they got hurt that my integrity was doubted, because some people believed the claim. So the people here feel vindicated.)