Robredo questions MGCQ proposal for entire PH amid delayed arrival of COVID-19 vaccines

Vice President Leni Robredo/File. September 2020. OVP/Handout

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday questioned the proposal to ease further the country's quarantine measures as it lagged behind its Asian neighbors in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Robredo said the country's number of cases, currently the second-highest in Southeast Asia at more than 561,000, warrants urgency in its inoculation drive.

"Nakakabahala talaga, kasi lalo na kapag araw-araw pinapanood at saka binabasa natin iyong lahat na mga balita na maraming mga lugar sa buong mundo na nagbabakuna na," she said on her weekly radio show.

(It's concerning because we watch and read news everyday that many places in world are already vaccinating.)

"Sa atin, mataas iyong kaso natin, eh. So dapat, mas urgent dapat iyong ating response. Kahapon nga, tinitingnan ko, pati sa Rwanda sa Africa nag-start na... magbakuna," she added.

(Our cases are plenty. So, our response should be urgent. Yesterday, I found out that Rwanda in Africa has already started vaccinating.)

Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr., the country's COVID-19 vaccine czar, apologized last Friday for the delay in the arrival of vaccines, saying the government has no control over the supply chain.

Galvez and other officials have earlier said that the country's initial supply of vaccines against the coronavirus may arrive this month, with health workers in COVID-19 referral hospitals nationwide prioritized to get it.

Robredo questioned the proposal to place the entire country under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the lowest of a 4-step lockdown.

"Ano iyong basis ng MGCQ? Kasi wala namang problema mag-MGCQ kung may basehan tayo roon. Pero kapag tiningnan kasi natin iyong numero, ang taas ng transmission. Ang taas pa ng transmission, wala pa iyong bakuna," she said.

(What's the basis in implementing MGCQ? There's no problem if there's basis. But if we look at the numbers, virus transmission is high. It's high and we don't have a vaccine yet.)

"Dapat sana lahat na energies natin nandoon sa pag-control ng transmission at saka pag-provide ng bakuna, hindi na sa kung ano-ano pa. Dapat i-sentro na lahat doon kasi iyon iyong pinakamahalaga ngayon."

(We should put our energy in controlling virus transmission and providing vaccine, not anything else. We should focus on those because those are the most important.)

She said citing the economy as reason may not be enough because it is always tied to the health aspect.

"Hindi naman iyon puwedeng hiwalayin kasi kahit buksan pa natin iyong ekonomiya, kung takot iyong tao, ganoon pa rin naman," she said.

(That can't be singled out because even if we open the economy, if the people are still scared, the situation will still be the same.)

But the Vice President reiterated face-to-face classes should be considered in areas with no COVID-19 transmission, citing some 600 local governments.

"Ang dami nating mga bata na hindi nakakabasa. Sa lahat ng mga tests, halos lahat nasa dulo tayo. Eh dapat sana inaasikaso natin ito," she said.

(Many children can't read. We're behind in almost all tests. We should be focusing on this.)

"Ang findings ng CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), mas minimal ang transmission sa paaralan kasi mas marami na mga parang protocols ang puwedeng sundin doon para ma-prevent."

(The CDC found there's minimal transmission in schools because there are several protocols to prevent it.)

Robredo urged the public to remain vigilant and observe minimum health standards.

"Kailangan hindi pa rin natin ile-let down iyong guard natin. Iyong ating pag-iingat, kailangan pa ring nire-remind. Kapag mababa kasi iyong transmission, mas manageable," she said.

(We should not let down our guard because if the virus transmission is lower, it's more manageable.)